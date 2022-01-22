Chamber of Commerce gets equipment digitalize work

By John Agok

South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (SSCCIA) has received donations of digital equipment from GIZ, a German international cooperation agency.

The equipment includes four branded ThinkPad laptops, Three Desktops, Logitech Group Video Conference, color printer and one canon camera.

Deputy Chairperson of SSCCIA Mr. Losidik Lukak Legge commended the GIZ for donating the equipment for the second time, saying gadgets will enable them to move from manual to digital office work in the Chamber of Commerce.

“We are much pleased for GIZ for a continuous donation of such items to our office. It is not the first time, GIZ provided to us some help, last time, and they brought for us COVID-19 items and electronic devices that enable us from manual to digital. We pray for the Organization to receive abundant blessing from God,” he said.

Lukak revealed that the electronic equipment will help boost the performance of National Chamber of Commerce.

“These computers and camera will really help and ease the work of media personnel in the Chamber of Commerce. We have media department that run a shortage of such equipment and now will be ok,” he said.

“We, in the Chamber of Commerce, are the eyes of business economy in the Country and we encourage and appeal to the government and relevant partners to do the same,” he added.

South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (SSCCIA) office has also multiple other donations from likeminded partners to help strengthen the business sector in the country, according to the official.