Thursday, May 20th, 2021
News

Chamber meets mayor today over market prices

By YiepJoseph

Central Equatoria Chambers of Commerce is today  expected to  meet with the  Juba City Council  Mayor to discuss issues concerning high prices and other problems affecting residents in town.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the chairperson of the Chambers of Commerce,Central Equatoria State,and RobertPitiarevealed that his team wasto meet with the town mayor today to discuss issues related to the market prices and other problems affecting residents in Juba.

He also revealed that the land around Konyokonyo where the City Council and Islamic council had been wrangling over over had been decided by the court to be for theCouncil and traders had to operate freely.

“We will discuss the Issue of Islamic Council because the court has already decided thatthe  place is part of Konyokonyo which now belong to Juba City Council and now the Islamic council has no any reason to create any problem with the traders on the ground,” he said.

He added that since the place was for the council, “we need the Islamic Council to leave traders to do their businesses without any interference,” Pitia stated.

He further revealed that the meeting would also address the problem between BodaBodaAssociationand its members.

“BodaBoda Association imposed 5000 to be paid by the members, something that some failed to do forcing the association to use police in collecting the demanded fees.

