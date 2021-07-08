Chamber Calls For Peace Amidst Independence Day

By Elia Joseph Loful

The first Deputy Chairperson of South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Losidik Lukak Legge in a press conference yesterday called on the Unity Government to ensure peace prevail as the country celebrate the 10th independent Day.

The Chairperson said peace is the priority for South Sudanese citizens hence a gateway for rapid development to take course in the country.

“At the moment we are now at peace, and peace under the unity government following the agreement which was signed in Khartoum 2018. And now we have the government of national unity. We as citizens, we need peace in our country; peace is very important among other things. Without peace, the South Sudanese citizens cannot move freely across the country,”Mr. Legge expressed.

The Chairperson urges those who are still fighting to abandon guns and concentrate on agriculture.

“Let us abandon all the violence and put guns down and let us pick out our hoes and cultivate and focus on agriculture so that we can feed ourselves because war cannot build us,” Mr. Legge reiterated.

He added that war cannot build the nation but rather causes destruction and lose of live saying the people should unite as one in order to achieve stability.

Mr. Legge said peace will allow those living abroad to return to the country to live in peace and harmony.

“I want also to appeal to those who are still outside peace and have not agree with the government to put together their needs and make peace with the government so that we can build nation as one and one government,” he urged.

Since 2011 the country has been facing negative impact of political struggle, subsequent inter-communal violence as well as sharp economic crisis which many majorly blamed on lack of peace in the country.