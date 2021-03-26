Challenging ourselves to promote women empowerment in society

By Karama Stephen

In recent years, we have witnessed women breaking the glass ceiling as they advance to occupy key leadership positions in their industry. Just this year, we have seen America get its first female Vice President, Kamal Harris, the World Trade Organisation get its first female Director-General,NgoziOkonjo-Iweala, and our neighbours in Tanzania have their first female President Mama Samia Suluhu.

While greatstrides have been made, we are still far from achieving equality in leadership. For instance, according to Catalyst, a global nonprofit working with companies to build workplaces that work for women, the average proportion of women in senior leadership in 2020 stood at an average of 32% with Africa incidentally having the highest proportion at 38%.

It is worth highlighting that having women in leadership positions has been associated with the organization having better overall outcomes. During the pandemic, for instance, it was observed that countries led by women such as New Zealand and Germany handled the pandemic better than most countries led by men. This shows the importance of having aleadership team with women in them. It is not a matter of competition but a challenge to invite and give women a seat at the boardroom table.

Progress in both the workplace and in our communities, especially at the grassroots, can only be made if we are intentional in working together.On thisWomen’s Empowerment Month, we are inspired and challenged to offer as much support as possible and offer opportunities for growth to young girls and women.

Closer home, we cannot ignore the input of South Sudanese women in our peacebuilding efforts. Unfortunately, although women are the main producers of food, women and children are the most vulnerable to food insecurity because of traditional gender roles that limit their access to and control of productive assets.

As reported by Oxfam International, women constitute the majority of breadwinners in our country, as 58 percent of South Sudanese households are female-led. Recently, Trinity Energy, partnered with Africa IndigenousWomenEmpowerment (AIWE) to facilitate the training of 90 women in entrepreneurship. Through this training, the women ranging from as young as 20 years old and the eldest being 60 years old were empowered to establish and run bakeries thus improving their livelihoods and those of their families. They were also trained on how to managefinances through the formation of Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs).

The development of our nation calls for us to work together, men and women. May we choose to be challenged and support equality for women, celebrate them in their achievements, amplify their voices and continue raising awareness against bias.

Karama Stephen is an Accountant at Trinity Energy Ltd