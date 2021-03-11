Chairperson of Korok Community dismisses allegations of governor’s removal

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Chairperson of Korok Community Association in Juba has dismissed allegations regarding removal of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State Governor Tong Akeen Ngor.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Korok Community Chairperson, Simon DutAkook said he was not involvedwith the group on social media accusing him of being the ring leader.

“My message to the people of Northern Bahr el Ghazal is if we need peace in the country, let us respect ourselves. Governor Tong Akeenwas appointed by President Salva Kiir not anyone else,” Mr. Akook said.

He added that he has opened a case against those who have accused him.

“I appeal to the public that I am very far from the group of people who are against the leadership of Governor Tong Akeen. I was shocked to see my name in the listof those who circulated the information on social media,” he said.

According to a letter circulating on social media, which was signed by fifteen members on date 4th March requesting SPLM leadership to appoint any one person among those candidatesmentioned in the letter.