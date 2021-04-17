jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 17th, 2021
Chairperson donates vehicle to women league

By Martin Manyiel

The former SPLM Uganda Chapter Chairperson Simon Duku Michael donated a new Noah van to Sudan People’s Liberation Women League as an appreciation for their hard work to encourage party members work abroad.


The Chairperson Mama Panda Machol Maduong who received the vehicle on behalf of the league thanked Duku for the gift.

Mama Panda said her office will use the van to facilitate activities of the party.
Mr. Duku congratulated the members for the new development.

