CES Youth Union meets VP Igga

By Bida Elly David

The leadership of Central Equatoria State Youth Union (CESYU) earlier this week met South Sudan vice president on economic cluster Dr. James Wani Igga in his office.

The major aim of the visit was to acquaint himself with the activities being carried by the body, especially the organization of the Youth structures in all the six Counties of Central Equatoria State including Juba City Council and Counties tour projects.

Speaking to Wani Igga during the visit, the youth leader said that execution of their yearly plan of action would soon commence through County to County visits starting with Lobonok Payam of Juba County as their first visit.

They said that promoting peace and unity among Central Equatoria State youth was one of the key priorities the Union wanted to execute in order to create affirmation progress within Central Equatoria State.

Furthermore, they reiterated that there were many projects that the Union would like to execute in order to reduce unemployment to Central Equatoria State Youth.

‘’Our aim for visiting vice president was to brief him with the activities being carried by the body especially organization of the Youth structures in all the six Counties of Central Equatoria State including Juba City Council and Counties tour projects. Execution of our yearly plan of action will soon commence through County to County visit starting with Lobonok Payam of Juba County as our first mandate’’ They said

‘’Our mandate is to promote peace and unity among Central Equatoria State as well as creating awareness to the Youth in different areas of concerns. By doing this we wanted to execute and create affirmation progress within Central Equatoria State.

Furthermore, they reiterated that there were many projects that the Union would like to execute in order to reduce unemployment to Central Equatoria State Youth.

The Union also underscored that they were working harder to ensure that South Sudan experiences everlasting peace for the betterment of the economic growth