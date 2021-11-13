CES youth body invites applications for chairmanship

By James Atem Kuir

The Central Equatoria State Youth Union has called for submission from its members for chairmanship of the youth body as it geared up for the upcoming second youth convention on November 19, 2021.

The long-awaited convention to be attended by delegates from all the six counties of the state in Juba would pave for the elections of new leadership of the youth body.

In a statement issued early this week, the Central Equatoria State Youth Steering Committee (CESYU-SC), told commissioners of Lainya, Yei, Juba, Morobo, Terekeka and Kajokeji counties to send their youth delegates to participate in the three-day convention that would take place in Nyakuron Cultural center.

Aspirant candidates for chairmanship position should submit requirements to the office of independent electoral committee not later than November 15, 2021, the statement read.

The convention would look to bring several youth unions that were created following the establishment of 32 states into one body for the whole state.