Wednesday, April 13th, 2022
CES Visually impaired general assembly passes amended constitution

Robert Ladu, chairperson for CES Visually impaired persons

By Bida Elly David

The general assembly for Central Equatoria State Union of visually impaired last week passed and approved the amended constitution by the ad-hoc committee tasked after long-awaited months for the formation of the new office.

The major aim of passing the constitution was to speed up the strategies for the election of the new leadership to run the office for the common good of persons with disability, especially the visually impaired persons.

Some Months ago, tension among the executive members of the Central Equatoria State Union for visual impaired arose after claims regarding tribal matters of favoritism concerning leadership were identified resulting in the formation of an Adhoc committee to oversee ways forwards to conduct elections.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Robert Ladu, the chairperson for the Union said that the general assembly after studying critically the amended constitution for the Union has finally passed it to pave the final way for conducting elections.

‘’Last week the 5th –April-2022, the ad-hoc committee for the visually impaired after amending the constitution presented the final document to the general assembly to be passed. After thorough analysis and studies, the general assembly approved and passed it’’

Robert said that the general assembly meeting consisted of 76 members who defined an absolute quorum for the meeting to proceed despite some of the members were not added and allowed to enter due to late arrival.

Furthermore, Robert said that the amended articles in the constitution consisted of the name of the constitution itself which was previously called Central Equatoria State Union for Visual impaired changed to Union of the Visual Impaired Central Equatoria by the General Assembly.

‘’The general assembly meeting consisted of 76 members who defined an absolute quorum for the meeting to be held although some of the members were not added and allowed to enter due to late arrival for the meeting. The amended articles in the constitution consisted of the name of the constitution itself which was previously called Central Equatoria State Union for Visual impaired changed to Union of the Visual Impaired Central Equatoria by the general Assembly’’ Robert said

However, he reiterated that the elections for the new office would be held on the 23rd –Of april-2022 as planned by the committee and the formation of the electoral body would commence as soon as possible.

He urged people of goodwill such as organizations, governments, and individuals to kindly extend their hands of contribution whether in cash or kind for the success of the elections.

