CES swears in members of state Assembly

By Yiep Joseph

Central Equatoria State (CES) swore in members of Revitalized Transitional Legislative Assembly months after reconstitution.

During the inaugural ceremony on Tuesday that was presided over by Duoth Kulang Bichok, the High Court Judge, 89 members of the state Revitalized Transitional Legislative Assembly from various parties were sworn in as per the peace accord.

However, it remained unclear to why members from Other Political Parties did not appear for swearing-in as planned.

In November 2021, President Salva Kiir Mayardit reconstituted the Central State Legislative Assembly together with the other three states.

Kiir appointed Peter Wani Elia of SPM-IO as the speaker of the Central Equatoria Legislative Assembly deputized by Dr. Salam Al-Haj Baballah of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and directed the governor to organize swearing-in at the state level.

In his inaugural remark during the event, Central Equatoria governor Emmanuel AdilAthonytasked the honorable members to speed up the review of the state constitution and incorporate it with the agreement.

“As Revitalized State Transitional Legislative Assembly is opened, you should be reminded that the state operates without the relevant content of the R-ARCSS and it has to be incorporated as it has forced a challenge in exercise in state constitutional powers or mandate,” Adil said.

He called on the MPs to remain united regardless of their parties.

Adil remarked that land grabbing became a continuous problem in the state that needs more consideration.

“We have many problems and one of them is poor roads and infrastructures, this has delayed provision of services,” he said

He added that schools destroyed during the war remained unattended to, issue of land disputes in Mangalla area, consumption of toxic drugs, the conflict between cattle keepers and farmers among others remain a challenge for the state.

“I urged the legislature to take measure steps in addressing all the challenges facing the state” he said.

In May 2021 after over a year of waiting, President Salva Kiir issued a republican decree reconstituting the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA).

The order announced on state TV-SSBC includes members of the SPLM party; the National Agenda, the Democratic Change (D.C) party, the SPLM-IO, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), the Other Opposition Parties (OPP), and the former detainees (FDs). According to the revitalized peace deal, both houses—