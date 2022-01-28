CES succumbs to teacher’s pressure to pay salaries

Central Equatoria State government has succumbed to teachers’ pressure to 100% salary and nature of work allowance.

This was revealed in a press conference by the State Minister of Information Central Equatoria state Andruga Mabe Saverio and the Minister of Education Cirisio Zakaria Lado after a final resolution during the Central Equatoria State Council of Ministers’ meeting held yesterday to address their grumbles amid a series of strikes leaving learners in public schools untaught.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the two Ministers said that the delay was due to a lack of directives from the national government as the state government could not act on its own.

“It was not given in the first place because of the directives we have been waiting for, we cannot act without receiving directives from the higher authorities, we want to be given directives fully so that we act on them,” said Mabe.

He revealed that the Council of Ministers has finally resolved that all the teachers in Central Equatoria State shall receive their 100% full package of salaries and all allowances in accordance with the new payroll structure which was recently developed.

However, he stated that this will take less than a week for the paperwork to be completed first before the payments are done.

The two Ministers have urged teachers and pupils to return back to class from the effect of tomorrow because the pupils have been set to sit for their national examination on the 14th of next month hence all their problems are being addressed.

On the 3rd of this month, the teachers through their union had laid down their tools in a protest which started way back in December last year over what they termed as striping of the nature of the work allowance column.