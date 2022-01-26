CES students protest demanding for their rights

By Bida Elly David

Students from government schools yesterday dashed to Central Equatoria State Ministry of Education’s premises demanding for genuine reasons as to why teachers have not been rendering them lessons for the past three weeks.

This came after a resolution was passed by the Students Union from all government schools to find out from the Ministry of Education genuine reasons why public schools became victims of learning as teachers in the public schools have not been teaching them for the past three weeks.

Speaking to the media, the students reiterated that the three weeks they have gone through without lessons shall negatively impact their performance when examination clocks nearer.

‘’We have come to the Ministry of education to inquire why we have not been taught for the past three weeks and also to inform the education sector to understand that having stayed for three months without lessons impacted us negatively to the extent that some of us have decided not to go to school anymore’’ they said

Furthermore, they urged the ministry of Education to immediately pay their teachers if at all that could be the major impact of the strike.

Speaking to the learners, Michael Wani Allahjabu, City Council Mayor stated that the teachers went on strike not because the State government refused to pay them but because of the duration government took to pay their allowances.

‘’Teachers went on strike not because the State Government has refused to pay them but because of the long duration through which the payment shall have been done’’ Wani added

He added that it was the responsibility of the State Ministry of Education in conjunction with the finance Ministry to handle matters regarding payment of the teachers.

He urged the students to go back to their schools until the grumbles were handled.

In his part, Cirisio Legge Zecharia, the State Minister of Education reiterated that what happened was a monetary issue not only on the teachers’ side but the entire Country.

‘’I want to assure you that what happened was an issue regarding money not only to the teachers rather the entire Country. The blame should neither go to the State Ministry of education nor the Ministry of Finance’’ He said

He added that the problem was a decision taken by the teachers towards their allowances despite a series of meetings held.

However, Cirisio added that the students should go back to their schools although teachers shall be sitting without teaching them until their grievance was resolved.

‘’You should go back to your various schools and be in your classes through your teachers shall not teach you. Thus it is a bad act’’ Added Cirisio

He concluded that they were expecting for the arrival of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Governor to finalize the teachers’ issues.