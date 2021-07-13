CES releases primary 8 examinations results

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Central Equatoria State Ministry of General Education and Instructions hasreleased the results for the 2020-2021 which will be distributed to the schools within the six counties in the State.

About19, 210 candidates sat for primary examination in Central Equatorial State and out of them 17,440 passed representing the pass percentage of 90.8%.The total numbers of candidates who were registered by State examinations is 19, 210whereas 9,660 were males and 9,550were females.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Central Equatoria Minister of General Education and Instructions Cirisio Zakaria Lado Pefo said JJC Hai Negil Primary School has emerged as the best school, followed by Kings Academy, Hosana, Bishop Mazzolari, JCC Model,Kampala, Shining Star,EPC Harvester,AIC Gudele and Blessed Shepherd both in Central Equatoria State.

“In terms of school performance in Central Equatoria State, IDP school was rated the best with 1,009 pass rates, followed by private schools 7,458, church schools,4,856, government schools 3,432, Teacher Union schools, 1,484 and ALP school 971,” Pefo said.

He added that the top ten students in the State is George Soro James Lomundu from Merkolong with 457, followed by Martha Thomas Moses Abdallah with 456, Emmanuel John Wani with 456, Puruskila Bonifas Beyama with 455, Chol Malith Chol with 455, Cicilia Gibson Doctor with 455, Hawa Abdu Salama with 454,Raja John Juma 454, Sarah Albino Wol with 454, Viola Moses Francis with 454, Deng Diing Adim with 454 and Poch William with 454 marks.

He revealed that the State government is working to address the challenges facing teachers in public schools in a bid to improve the education sector in the State.

He further mentioned that Christian Religious Education and Social Studies were well performed adding that English language remained the worse performed subject.