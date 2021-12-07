jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, December 7th, 2021
HomeNational NewsCES Police personnel beat bus park fees collectors
National NewsNews

CES Police personnel beat bus park fees collectors

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Emelida Siyama John

Central Equatoria State Drivers’ Union (CES-DU) have said that the South Sudan Police Services (SSPS) officers had beaten up some of their members on Sunday in Juba.

Speaking to the media in the office at Juba town, Isaac Osfaldo Loful, a member of Central Equatoria State Drivers’ Union said that two of their colleagues who were deployed at Lou Bus Park to organize and collect bus park fees from drivers were beaten while executing their duties.

 “It was yesterday (Sunday) that I received a call that my people who were working at Lou Bus Park were taken by the police officers and they were beaten seriously. Indeed, they were beaten,” Mr. Loful disclosed.

He said thatthe two men were beaten simply because they were trying to direct the drivers not to saturate the road side as instead, they have to go inside theBus Park to avoid traffic jam.

“What happened between the police personnel and our members at Lou, our two men were chasing away the drivers from parking by the roadsides, one of the reasons was to reduce jam, and other one was for the drivers use right channel”.  

However, he said the police officers were deployed there by the former mayor to lower traffic jams in Lou Bus Park.

Loful added that the police officers have taken the advantage of drivers been taken the passengers by the road side to collect the money from them.

He said the police by then wanted to take the role of collecting the money from the drivers which he said was the mandate of the drivers’ union.

“Instead of officers telling drivers to fil their buses from the park, they instead want them to fill from outside, because there the collect the money direct to the pockets.”

He said the two men were seriously beaten and the union was currently taken care of but he demanded the investigation to the incident.

The people who were collecting money from buses drivers and did not want the right people to chase away the drivers from the road side.

Meanwhile Angelo Paul Kawoja, 51-year-old man who was one of the bus park fees collectors said that he was extremely beaten by police officers on Sunday.

“I was canned when trying to chase away the drivers to go to Bus Park not to fill their buses from the road side, but police officers do not want to me to chase away drivers from that place because they are collecting money from the drivers to them direct,” he claimed

You Might Also Like

News

SWEDISH-Firm held for internal war crimes

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Lodu William Odiya and Atimaku Joan The South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) yesterdaym commended action taken by the Swedish government to hold to account an oil company that was found to have committed atrocities against the people ofUnity State from 1999 to 2003. The Swedish government came out on Thursday and brought charges against the Chairman and the former CEO of Lundin Energy for complicity in war crime atrocities committed by the Sudanese army and allied militia during their period of operation in the area. The authorities affirmed...
News

Six children abducted in Nyirol County

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng Authorities in Jonglei State confirmed that 6 boys were abducted in Waat Payam of Nyibol County over the weekend.  Gatwech Koak Nyuon, the Secretary General of the Jonglei State government said that the abductors are suspected to have crossed from the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area. “On Sunday, in Nyirol County a total of five children were abducted where one was abducted in a place called Pok and 4 were abducted in Waat Payam by the suspected armed criminals from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.”  Nyuon...
News

USAID signs new four-year development strategy

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a new four-year activity to Increase Resilience through agriculture in South Sudan following the publicly announced and competitive selection processes. In statement extended to media yesterday that indicated, ‘United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has signed a four-year contract with Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI), a global development company, to increase resilience through agriculture in the 13 counties of five States that were the focus of USAID’s development strategy in South Sudan These counties are: Kapoeta North and Budi counties...
error: Content is protected !!