CES parliamentOkayed summons for two ministers and commissioner

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State revitalized transitional legislative yesterday passed and resolved a motion demanding the presence of the two ministers and the commissioner of Kajo-keji County to appear before the august house to answer questions in regard to insecurity and logging in Central Equatoria State, especially Kajo-keji, Morobo and Yei Counties.

The deliberated motion was focused on the summon of the State Minister of Agriculture, Minister of local government as well as the Commissioner of Kajo-Keji County as people are concerned with the tragedy.

On the 9th –October-2020, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, the governor of Central Equatoria State issued a gubernatorial order banning the cutting of logs within the Counties of Central Equatoria State and urging Police and County commissioners, heads of legal administration and public prosecution attorneys to take necessary steps to implement the order but positive changes have never been realised.

Speaking to Journalists yesterday Hon.JamesModiLomindi, the chairperson of information in the States parliament said that it was the concern that the legislative assembly saw that there were people concerned within the government who have contracted companies in logging within Central Equatoria State particularly Kajo-keji, Morobo and Yei among many others.

Furthermore, he said that the assembly saw that it was necessary for the two ministers and the County commissioner to appear before the august house and explain why continuous logging and insecurity in those three Counties have been happening unstoppably.

James also underscored that as a concerned body, they noticed that there were hands of people existing with rebels in the bush having hands in cutting down tree in the forests for exports.

However he said that it was a concern that the assembly had put it as a motion which later on brought in invitation of the two ministers and commissioner to answer why issuance of permits was done and given to companies yet orders were made.

He finally said to the media that the scheduled date for the ministerial presence before the August house would be communicate in due cost of time.