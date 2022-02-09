CES parliament commits to addressing challenges

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State’s newly appointed Speaker of the Revitalised Transitional Legislative Assembly (CESRTLA) yesterday promised to ensure that the state assembly becomes one of the institutions to safeguard the interest of the people who were subjected to untold sufferings.

Speaking during the swearing-in Ceremony of the State parliamentarians, Peter Wani Elia, the newly appointed Central Equatoria State Legislative assembly Speaker pointed out that they would work for the interest of the people in order to restore the lost hope and create consciousness in the State and develop trust despite differences in political affiliations.

Furthermore, Peter pointed out that security and social services, voluntary return of refugees and IDPs, economic reforms, land and food security for agriculture, restriction of cattle movement and invasion of farmland, freedom and national consciousness, review of Central Equatoria State Constitution were the key issues to address despite the computing issues

‘’ Despite the computing issues, security and social services, voluntary return of refugees and IDPs , economic reforms, land and food security for agriculture, restriction of cattle movement and invasion of farmland, freedom and national consciousness, review of Central Equatoria State Constitution are our key issues to address’’ Peter stressed

In continuation, Peter underscored that the State Revitalised reconstituted august house shall be based on good governance and democracy in line with the aspirations of the people of the Republic of South Sudan and that of Central Equatoria State in particular.

He added that despite their emergence from different political affiliations, through transparency, good governance, and rule of law, democracy, integrity, responsibility and accountability, effectiveness and efficiency, the state Legislative Assembly shall work hand in hand with other arms in the government to meet prosperity.

‘’Based on the fact that we emerged from different political affiliations, through transparency, good governance, rule of law, democracy, integrity, responsibility and accountability, effectiveness and efficiency, we in the state Legislative Assembly shall work hand in hand with other arms in the government to meet prosperity.

However, Peter added that financial subsidy for the State Parliamentarians shall be one of the measures of the august house to address.