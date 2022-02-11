CES MPs anticipate hard times due to inadequate finances

By Bida Elly David

The Speaker of the newly reconstituted Central Equatoria State Legislative Assemble, Peter Wani Elias, has said that state August House may face difficult times ahead due to lack of enough funds to execute functions effectively.

The state lawmakers were sworn to office on Tuesday after months of delay following their appointment in May last year.

Speaking to the media after oath-taking, Peter Wani Elia, said the state lawmakers should be paid adequate salaries to allow them to execute their legislative roles effectively.

“As this new August house is to start working on its mandate, availing adequate finances is one of the major anticipated challenges for both the legislature and the Executive,’’ he said.

Speaker Wani Elias said rendering financial subsidies and emoluments would enable the legislative organ more efficiently.

“Rendering financial subsidies and emoluments would enable the legislative organs of the States august house to execute their constitutional mandates without any prejudice in regards to solving distorting issues hindering the lives of many citizens from some of the places in the State,’’ he said.

He called for a review of the remuneration of state legislators so that it reflects the current market prices.

“The two major organs in the August house deserve full remuneration because they play the functions of legislative oversight and representation to attain affirmative governance under the pillars of democracy which would determine the level through which the State would be. With positive remuneration, the Executive and the Legislature will get access to full representation of their constituencies by reaching to their people at the grass root,’’ he stressed.