CES Ministry of education promises to resolve teachers’ grumbles

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State Ministry of education this week has promised to resolve teachers’ grumbles in regard to their allowances that were ex-communicated from the payroll column earlier this month.

This came during an administrative visit to some schools meant to review some of the grumbles that teachers faced as far as their services were alarmed in the State principally in Juba.

Speaking to teachers and administrators during their visit to some schools, the State Minister of Education Ciresio Zechariah reiterated that their visit was basically to gaze into finding solutions to the problems that had resulted into jeopardy of learning by the teaching staff in Central Equatoria State and see to how possible those challenges could be addressed amicably.

‘’We visited teachers and their administrators in some schools with the aim of finding solutions to the problems that have been affecting them resulting to jeopardy of the teaching services to the learners within the state Central Equatoria State particularly Juba’’ He said

Furthermore, he stressed out that after making inquiries from the administrators and the teachers, they replied harmoniously that they never had any problem rather demanded their grievances to be addressed as soon as possible.

‘’The teachers during our visit stressed that they never had any problem rather demand their pending grievances to be handled amicably’’ He said