CES launches enlightenment workshop on constitution amendment processes

By Yiep Joseph

Central Equatoria State government convened its first enlightenment workshop on the 8th amended constitution processes which is meant to review and incorporate the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in SouthSudan (RACISS) to the state constitution.

Speaking during the opening remark,the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria StateSarah Nene Redentorevealed that the state government commitment toward the constitutional amendment process, adding that the state government is committed to making the process reality.

“This unique platform is aimed at encouraging a people’s driven constitutional process that will promote forgiveness, healing and reconciliation, consent building and forging a vision towards creating constitutional order that will eventually leads to durable peace and prosperity,” she stated.

“Today we are privileged to come together to participate in great occasion of the enlightenment on the 8th constitutional amendment for Central Equatoria State,” she added.

Nene expressed their commitment towards a transparent, participatory and inclusive constitutional making process. With this in mind, we can impress the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in letter and spirit and so to end the conflict,” she revealed.

Meanwhile the chairperson of Central EquatoriaConstitutionAmendment CommitteeJacob Gore Samuel mentioned that the workshop was purposely meant to launch and enlighten state government on the 8th constitutional amendment processes.

“Today is the day where the constitution amendment committee formed by the governor launch the constitutional amendment processes for Central Equatoria state,

We brought some experts from National Ministry of Justice and National commissions. They would be the one to enlighten the committee,” he added.

He added the workshop included all the parties to the agreement such as the SPLM, OPP, SSOA, SPLM/ IO among others.

“Today is a big day that all the parties are here to launch the amendment process of Central EquatoriaState Constitution in order to incorporate the revitalized peace agreement into the state constitution,” he revealed.

He revealed that the committee also involved women civil society and the youths as a mean of inclusivity as per the agreement.

However, on the other hand Peter Wani the SPLM -IO representative mentioned that it was a right time to review the constitution to see if it could conform or match with the R-ACISS.

“We need to consider RACISS as supreme law which is above the other laws and there is need to review the state constitution,” Wani said.

He also revealed that the governor did not consult the SPLM- IO at the state level and therefore termed the state constitutional amendment committee as imbalance.

“We as SPLM- IO were not consulted and we may distant ourselves from this committee owned by the government”.