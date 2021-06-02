CES gov’t urges UNMISS to support return of refugees

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Central Equatoria State governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony has urged the United Nations Mission in South Sudan new Chief to support the government effort towards availing the ingredient of returning the internally displaced persons and refugees from the neighboring countries.

On 31st last month, Governor Emmanuel Adil shared a broad meeting with UNMISS head ChiefNicholas Haysomon the role and relevancy that the United Nations Mission in South Sudan(UNMISS)plays towards enhancing durable peace,stability and protecting civilians in the country.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony appreciated the newly appointed Special Representative of the Secretary General for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan(UNMISS) for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him to lead this noble institution in its quest to compliment the government.

“It is endeavored to deliver durable peace, protection of civilian’s properties and as well as consolidating the government’s efforts on full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, “Anthony said.

He acknowledged that the crucial role that the entire family of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan(UNMISS) is clearly reflected in endless engagements ranging from peace and reconciliation conferences, civil-military relations and human rights protections across the state.

He also revealed that the newly appointed UNMISS chief of his administration’s willingness to partnering with the organization specifically in areas of mutual concerns to the people of Central Equatoria state ranging from Health care, Education and infrastructural setups-Road network across the state in order to enhance the livelihood of the locals in different dimensions.

“Notably on the ugliest acts that are perpetrated by the non-signatories to the Revitalized peace agreement especially by the forces loyal to Gen. Thomas Cirillo of National Salvation Front (NAS).

“I reiterated earlier call on the Regional and International Community to continue engaging the holdout group of Gen. Thomas to denounce violence and join the peace wagon,” he stated.

However, UNMISS Chief Nicholas Haysomassured the leadership of Governor Emmanuel Adil that the UNMISS is committed towards advancing government’s efforts on education, health care and road network across the state through its quick Impact projects.

“UNMISS committed to work towards consolidating the revitalized peace agreement by engaging the holdout groups in their various hideouts to join the peace process ongoing in order to salvage the suffering of the local population. I assured Governor Emmanuel Adil that the mission will continue engaging with all the stakeholders in finding an amicable solutions to the predominantly existing cattle and security related issues across the country as being one of their core mandates of the Mission,”. He conclude