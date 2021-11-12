jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, November 13th, 2021
CES Gov't pledges to offer allowances for constitutional holders

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria Government has pledged to address Post constitutional holders’ allowances in the next budget phase.

This came as recommendations and resolutions during the State Council Of Ministers’ meeting held few days ago to view sensitive matters that most ministries faced in regard to their services in the State.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the State minster of information Andruga Saverio Mabe pointed out that, many issues during the Council of minsters’ meeting were deliberated with a demand of quick responses.

He said, the government has pledged to address issues of allowances demanded by the constitutional holders with an immediate effect after the next phase of the budget.

‘’The ministers deliberated on issues concerning  allowances for constitutional holders, improvement of EBC radio and television, addressing grievances raised by nurses at Al-Sabah- Children hospital. These were the presented memos before the Council of Minsters’ meeting,’’ he said.

