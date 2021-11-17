CES Gov’t, NGO launch annual feminist peace convention

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria Government in collaboration with Women’s International Peace Centre (WIPC) yesterday launched an annual feminist peace convention in Juba.

The major objective of the convention deliberated significantly on the promotion of Central Equatoria women’s needs and their participation in South Sudan Constitution making process.

Central Equatoria State Human Rights Advisor, Jenifer Yugu said that the convention was aimed at promoting Central Equatoria’s women’s voices through the constitutional making process as well as annexation of their rights in the constitution.

‘’I need to appeal to Central Equatoria State women that, leadership is all about commitment. We want to see that our rights are encompassed in the constitution making process through our voices. We have to speak on the agenda of our political parties that engrossed mainly on women rights,’’ she said.

She further urged Central Equatoria Women to consider self-dignity as well as respect towards elders. Youth and every one in order to dress the gown of leadership

“You need to have self-dignity as a leader by valuing everyone, especially elders, youth and your fellow women. With this, you will be able to be called a leader.

Mariam John, Central Equatoria Gender advisor reiterated that, women should participate in monitoring the implementation of the peace process as part of their rights.

‘’You should by all means try to exercise your leadership skills since you have full rights to monitor the implementation process of the peace agreement,’’ John said.

However, Jackline Nasiwa, representative from the Women’s International Peace Centre (WIPC) said women have rights to articulate the constitution in regard to issues which did not stand in their support.

‘’you have powers to present your rights as the constitution says. Rights to articulate the constitution is under your mandate. You have right to Participate in political responsibilities and seats,’’ she pointed.