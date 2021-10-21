CES gov’t launches governor and partners’ forum

By William Madouk Garang

Central Equatoria State (CES) authorities yesterday reactivated governor and partners’ forum aimed to streamline developmental program activities and services delivery to the people in the state.

The purpose of the joint consultative meeting was to bring the state authorities and humanitarian agencies to interact, coordinate and implement state policies.

The forum was initiated by Central Equatoria State government through state Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in collaboration with United Nation Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In opening remark, the governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony said that the purpose of the meeting was to exchange views and see how best the government and non-governmental organization could work in collegiality.

“We are cognizant of the vital roles, NGOs play in filling some of the serious gaps where we are not able to provide to our citizens, given the challenges the whole country is facing in different front due to the long conflict,” said governor Anthony.

“The state leadership is of the view that, such intervention should be carried out in a more calibrated approaches that will make the work of our two parties more effective in meeting the expectations of the citizens,” he added.

He also urged the humanitarian agencies to align their programs in line with the state government’s newly introduced four pillars policies which were peace and security stabilization, economic recovery, good neighborliness and services delivery.

On his part the Central Equatoria State Minister of Cabinet Affairs, WayiGodwil Edward cited that they were committed in fulfilling people’s aspiration through effective partnership with NGOs.

“The objective of the meeting is to create a platform which will serve us to engage with partners in delivering services to our people in respect to the policy direction of the state,” Edward said.

“The gov’t of CES renews it spirit and resolve to revive the partners’forum in order to streamline the activities program of the partners, enhance cooperation and collaboration between our partners and state gov’t to compliment gov’t in all aspect,” he added.

However, the head field office of UNMISS,Geetha Pious said that the platform would support the government to deliver wider services and developmental projectsto the peopleto avoid work duplication.