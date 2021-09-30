jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, September 30th, 2021
News

CES Gov’t imports food commodities

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Central Equatoria State Investment Corporation yesterday launched imported food items with the aim of reducing market cost and providing goods at an affordable price to the citizens in Central Equatoria State.

The imported food Items include brown sugar, maize flour, cooking oil, beans and Azam, under the theme: Delivering Quality, and Accessible Product at Affordable Price.

Speaking during the launching, the Governor of Central Equatoria State Emanuel Adil, called on the citizens to cooperate with the state government.

 “This is a revival of Central Equatoria State, while we also know that this state is an agricultural producing state, although the country’s economy was affected by the war and also by the outbreak of covid – 19, we still managed to come out with this initiative in order tosubsidize the market.  meanwhile we call upon our citizens to cooperate with us” Adil said.

On his part, the CES Minister of Finance, Wani Tom Sebit said that, the Central Equatoria Government looked at the issue of food items because it’s one of the human essentials.

“This launching, marked the beginning of investment in Central Equatoria State.Therefore, we are addressing food issues because it is  basically essential as we can’t do without food, so as a government that is why we came up with this initiative since it has direct impact on our people,” Tom Sibit said.

