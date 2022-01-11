CES Gov’t briefs presidency on strategic plans and current activities

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State Government last week made a general briefing of its newly strategic plans and on-going activities in the State.

Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony last week briefed President Salva Kiir on the general State Government activities and the New Year plans that his leadership was undertaking during the implementation of the Revitalized peace agreement.

He pointed out a number of activities and impediments that have been jeopardising and hindering the accomplishments of the State.

He reiterated issues regarding rampant settlement, land grabbing, health department issues, poor infrastructure and cattle raid and their informal settlement in Central Equatoria State.

‘’The State has been experiencing numerous passive factors in regard to land grabbing, informal cattle settlement, poor infrastructure, health department problems and others’’

Speaking during the meeting, President Salva Kiir re-directed Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony and the committee tasked to address the rampant informal settlement and land grabbing issues to work jointly with the Security operatives in handling the matter holistically.

‘’Your government and the committee should work hard to address the rampant informal settlement and land grabbing issues working jointly with the Security operatives in handling the matters in harmony’’ Kiir said.

On the roaming Cattle around some parts of Central Equatoria State, President Kiir also re-directed him to continue with the cattle evacuation exercise as the only way to creating an enabling environment between the cattle-keeping communities and farming-communities.

President Kiir further reiterated his government’s commitment towards supporting the leadership of Governor Adil, especially in the roads connectivity, healthcare and education, stating that the Yei-Juba-Lainya and Juba-Kajo-Keji roads construction is set to commence soon and calls for cooperation from the civil population.

In his remarks to the media after the meeting, Hon. Emmanuel Adil Anthony applauded H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit for the continuous support and guidance, especially towards the on-going implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Hon. Emmanuel Adil Anthony added that, he presented to H.E. the President, the plans of Central Equatoria State Government for the year 2022 which include the general security, economic revival and repatriation of the population of Central Equatoria State from the neighbouring countries as the country prepares for the upcoming elections.