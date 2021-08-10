CES Gov’t bans illegal exploitation of forest resources

By William Madouk Garang

The State Ministry of Agriculture, Environment& Forestry, and Central Equatoria State (CES) has banned all illegal exploitation of forestry in all counties of Central Equatoria State.

“In a ministerial order No.03/2021, dated 6 August, 2021 the Ministry ordered for protecting, conserving and rational misuse of forestry resources and banning logging in Central Equatoria State. This order shall be cited as Ministerial Order No.03/2021 for protecting, conserving and rational exploitation of forest resources in all counties of Central Equatoria State in view of the gubernatorial order No. 12/2020 of 9/11/2020, banning in all of CES.”

On Friday last week, The State Minister of Agriculture, Environment and forestry, Lily Kapuki Paul in a ministerial order said unlawful cutting of trees for business uses without proper approval from the concerned authorities is deemed prohibited.

She added that the order for protecting, conserving and rational exploitation of forest resources in all counties of Central Equatoria State in view of the gubernatorial order banning logging in all of CES.

“Banning the logging all over the State as per the gubernatorial order No.12/2020 dated 9th October 2020, shall remain in force.Illegally harvested forestry products such as logs, shall be impounded, including the means of transportation,”

She revealed that communities intending to implement development projects within their areas utilizing proceeds from the sales of forest products shall seek prior approvals from the state Ministry of Agriculture, Environment and forestryunder my hand in Juba, this date of 6 of the months of August 2021,”

Last month, three people and one foreigner have been arrested on suspicion of illegal logging in Nimule Eastern Equatoria State. Follow last year in October , the governor of Central Equatoria State Emmanuel Adil Anthony has issued an order banning tree logging in all six counties of state.

The order was after a several complaints raised by communities about the rate of illegal mass deforestation of both natural and man planted trees in and around Kajo-keji, Lainya and Yei.