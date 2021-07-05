CES governor promise to work together with Chiefs elders

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Central Equatoria State government has vowed to work together in unity with community chiefs in all grassroots level for the common good of the people in the State.

On 30 June last month to 2nd of July, Central Equatoria State government launched citizens and governor forum to address the root cause of conflict, governance issue, social and economic development and consolidating peace-building effort in the State under the theme “Platform was to Facilitate Engagement between Local Stakeholders and Constitutional post holders to Enhance participation, Accountability and Transparency”

Speaking to media after collusion of three days’ workshop, the Governor of Central Equatoria State Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani said that welfare and recognition of the traditional authority in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity is very important.

“To you my colleagues in State government, government officials in various positions. There is great hope for the people of Central Equatoria up to grassroot levels that it is time for action and I have nodoubt with the skills that you have,” Wani said.

He further directed the chief’sleaders to embrace peace and unity for common purpose as they lead their people in their respective areas of assignment. Also he reassured the chiefs of his administration’s willingness to finding an amicable solutions to the continuing issues of cattle herders,teak logging and land grabbing which has been predominantly existing in the state.

He revealed that his government is committed towards improving social service delivery across the State.

At the same time, the Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency,Moro Isaac Genesio said that his ministry’s readiness to work closely in cooperation and coordination in order to realize sustainable peace,security stabilization and development in the grassroots level.