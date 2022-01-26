CES Government, Uganda hold talks on border disputes

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State Government and the Western Nile region last week held a cross-border meeting in Moyo meant to resolve border disputes between the two sister countries.

This came after the two countries have been experiencing a series of disputes among themselves along the border creating threats and hatred amidst the domiciles of the sisterly Countries.

Speaking during the meeting, Taban Data Emmanuel the Residence District Commissioner (RDC) coordinator in adjumani while reading the resolution pointed out that for the border disputes to come to an end, joint security committee should be formed, quarterly meetings should be held by the State commissioners, and prohibition of fake documentation by the opposition parties should be addressed.

‘’On the issue of border demarcation, the two governments should allocate a budget to exegete the process, fake documentation by the opposition group should be worked on through joint verification since there is only one authority that is the government of South Sudan. Since some rebel groups are now operating and misguiding people in Uganda, the joint security committee should analyse and recommend an action to be taken to handle such matters.’’ The resolution reads

Furthermore, the resolution stated that there should be sensitization of the local communities inhabiting at the borders should be carried out in order to Ugandans and South Sudanese over the issues of renaming places along the borderline should be done and Freedom of movement between the two sister Countries should be observed

‘’There is need to engage and sensitize the local community for harmonious co-existence and freedom of movement between the two sister Countries should be observed without any compromise. Creation of ’’ Emmanuel added

The resolution also recognized the creation of forums between the two countries to promote social and economic activities to the highest level.

In his part, Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony stressed out that the initiative taken to pass the resolution was a key step to solve burning issues at the border.

He appreciated the government of Uganda for having responded to the positive initiative through which the grudges could be handled amicably.

‘’I appreciate the leadership of Uganda for having accepted the principles laid to solve our border disputes for the betterment of the citizens of the sisterly Countries’’ Adil said

He further said that Uganda and South Sudan would continue working together to create a better environment sustainable for economic growth.