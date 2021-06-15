CES Education Minister distributes school textbooks

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Central Equatoria State Ministry of Education has distributesten thousand two hundred and twenty five (10,225) new curriculum textbooks to all six counties of Central Equatoria.

The textbooks are both for State primary and secondary schools.

Addressing the media, the Central Equatoria State Minister of Education and Instruction Cirisio Zakaria Lado Pefo said that these textbooks are essential tools for both pupils, teaching and learning process.

“Central Equatoria State have 582 primary schools to benefit from the new textbooks and 72 secondary school functional. Currently Juba County have 5,636, Yei county have 2,168, Terekeka have 1,193,Kajo-Keji have 527, Morobo have 132 and Lainya county have 569 schools textbooks,”Lado said.

He said that the textbooks were very important tools for developing student knowledge as they contain different representation that contribute students learning process.

Lado revealed that the sequence and scope of the textbooks content may not be satisfactory to the teachers but it comprises of reference for both teachers and students during teaching and learning process. These textbooks would play a vital role in the teaching and learning process that gives every child the best possible opportunities for education in South Sudan.

However, the Head teacher of Juba girl secondary School Victor Tommy appreciated the Minister for working toward education in the State.

Last month, the Ministry of General Education and Instruction Awut Deng Acuil together with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) CountryRepresentative Hamida Lassekodistributed 2.7 million textbooksto all primary and secondary schools across the country.

Also in march, Save Children handed over 1.12 million textbooks to school leaders in Juba as part of a massive program aimed at ensuring out-of-school children were able to learn in South Sudan.

The programme, led by Save the Children in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council, Finn Church Aid, and the Ministry of General Education and Instruction (MoGEI) was funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW).