CES, DRC re-affirms commitment to bolster border cooperation

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Governor of Central Equatoria State (CES), Emmanuel Adil Anthony and his Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart on Friday met and discussed bilateral cooperation along their shared borders.

Governor Adil in the company of the Ministers of Local Government and Law Enforcement, Peacebuilding, Trade, and Industry traveled to the border between South Sudan and DRC last week.

The governor was also accompanied by parliamentarians, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Commissioners of Yei and Morobo counties.

The discussions centered on the need to improve bilateral cooperation of the two sisterly countries for the full realization of mutual interests of both nations.

Mr Adil stressed that the governments of the two countries should cease harboring rebels within their boundaries to maintain peaceful interaction of the peoples from the two countries.

The governor said the meeting explored ways to bolster trade and investment opportunities between South Sudan and Congo while strengthening security coordination mechanisms.

“I want to inform you that our President Salva Kiir Mayardit is consistent and willing in promoting peace and harmony and good neighborhoods with all the countries bordering South Sudan.

“It is important to create security and economic stability among the borders of the two countries for our citizens to live in peace. I also want to re-affirm our commitment as the government of Central Equatoria State to respect and honor the historical times that existed long time ago that bound us together,” he said.

On his part, the Governor of Ituri Province, Luboys Johnny expressed his governments’ readiness and willingness to enhance bilateral ties with South Sudan.

The Congolese leader also called for betterment relations in order to build a stronger partnerships for the common good of the two countries.

“I and my government will work very closely to enhance our bilateral relations call upon us to cordially work together in order to build a stronger partnership with your government for the common good of the two countries,” The Ituri province governor appealed.

The two-day engagement also touched on security, political and administrative issues as well as economic trade linkages between the two nations.

The two leaders made their statements during the opening sessions of the cross-border peace and security coordination meetings in Ituri province of the democratic republic of Congo.