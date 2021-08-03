CEPO urges MPs to speed implementation of R-ARCSS

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has welcomed the recent swearing-in of country’s legislature but called on the MPs to take lead in the implementation of peace in the country.

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of CEPO said it was a great move by the government to swear in members of the Reconstituted National Parliament and the Council of States.

“Now the national legislature is functional, the parliamentarians need to rescue the peace agreement from its slow implementation especially chapter two of transitional security arrangements,” Mr. Yakani said.

Mr. Yakani said the parliamentarians should focus on pursuing their relevant parties on genuine implementation of the R-ARCSS.

He added that the only available political tool at hand for transitioning the situation in South Sudan from violence to peace was the genuine implementation of R-ARCSS.

“Enough time was wasted by the leadership of respective parties in the timely and genuine implementation of the peace agreement.”

Yakani said incorporation of R-ARCSS into the constitution to the created Revitalized Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan needs action.

“Now they (parliamentarians) are for action from tomorrow onwards till conducting of national elections as the only meaningful approach for honorable and peaceful transfer of power,” Mr. Yakani said.