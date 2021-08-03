jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
News

CEPO urges MPs to speed implementation of R-ARCSS

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has welcomed the recent swearing-in of country’s legislature but called on the MPs to take lead in the implementation of peace in the country.

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of CEPO said it was a great move by the government to swear in members of the Reconstituted National Parliament and the Council of States.

“Now the national legislature is functional, the parliamentarians need to rescue the peace agreement from its slow implementation especially chapter two of transitional security arrangements,” Mr. Yakani said.

Mr. Yakani said the parliamentarians should focus on pursuing their relevant parties on genuine implementation of the R-ARCSS.

He added that the only available political tool at hand for transitioning the situation in South Sudan from violence to peace was the genuine implementation of R-ARCSS.

“Enough time was wasted by the leadership of respective parties in the timely and genuine implementation of the peace agreement.”

Yakani said incorporation of R-ARCSS into the constitution to the created Revitalized Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan needs action.

“Now they (parliamentarians) are for action from tomorrow onwards till conducting of national elections as the only meaningful approach for honorable and peaceful transfer of power,” Mr. Yakani said.

You Might Also Like

News

First female speaker in the country takes oath

By Nema Juma The first female speaker in the history of South Sudan Jemma Nunu Kumba yesterday appreciated the President for recognizing women by giving them a chance to exercise their rights. Speaking during the swearing in, the speaker said that the appointment was an honour and was not for her alone but for all women in the country. “This indicates that following his pledge to empower women President Salva Kiir Mayardit is now putting us at parity with our male compatriots in top management of the country’s affairs,” she...
News

NCA dismisses allegation on MTN taxes arrears

By Wek Atak Kacjang The National Communication Authority (NCA) yesterday condemned allegations that was been published by Talk of Juba Website concerning the purported taxes arrears issued between MTN South Sudan and National Communication Authority. In letter extended to Juba Monitor yesterday, the National Communication Authority (NCA) leadership wished to inform the general public and all media houses and all stakeholders that the news published by www.talkollubae.com was false, baseless and misleading in its totality. “We would like to clarify to the public that the issues regarding taxes and revenues...
