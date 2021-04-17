CEPO urged states government to follow protocol

By Yiep Joseph

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) urged the state government to follow protocol and work together as one government not parties in order to deliver services.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Edmund Yakani, the CEPO Executive Director narrated that some state governors and their deputiesfailed to follow protocol and certainly end up creating misunderstanding in their various states based on their parties.

He mentioned that some state governors and their deputies are not following the principle of the coalition government which is based on consultation in discission making.

He stated that some deputy governors do not respect their state governors likewise the governors and this brings much attention to the general public on whether the authorities are following the agreement or they stronglybelieved in affiliation to their parties.

He mentioned said the governors and their deputies are supposed to express the principle of coalition and consensus as outlined in the agreement.

“As an organization we are concerned about this and we are appealing to some state governors and their deputies to express the principle of coalition government.

The coalition government is where consultation, consensus and honouring are taken serious,” he added.

He explained that if the authorities keep on challenging each other then the chances of the citizens to believe that the political leadership at state level have trust and confident to implement the agreement smoothly will start to diminish.

He mentioned that states such as Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal experienced the above misunderstanding between the governors and their deputies.

He called on the state authorities to follow state protocol and avoid following their political party line.

He urged them to respect each other and deliver services to the citizens.

He urged the appointing authorities(presidency) to summon culprits and brief them on how to run state affairs smoothly while following the state protocol adding that citizens should remain united and keep away from any divisive discission that may bring disunity among the people.

“It is our work to monitor and report the state activities that may violate the Revitalized Peace Agreement modalities,” he said.