CEPO to launch a campaign named remember Pope Francis kiss

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) said that they are going to launch a campaign on 11th April, 2022 in Juba, known as Remember Pope Francis Kiss on Your Feet for Peace.

This peace campaign will be a multi-stakeholder’s initiative that will draw the whole nation to embrace it and foster the peace campaign for demanding conflicting parties in South Sudan to give peace a chance.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Executive Director of CEPO Edmund Yakani, said that this peace campaign will be a great recognition of the global, regional and national faith leader’s efforts for making peace prevail for the communities of South Sudan.

“The citizens are fearful when their leaders seem to be believing strongly on a military solution to their political difference,

It is a timely initiative since the deadline of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, which is at the corner on 22nd February,” Yakani stressed.

He added that this peace campaign is intended to promote efforts of the Global faith leaders for making peace happen in South Sudan while the symbol was adopted as a sign of public call for peaceful South Sudan.

“This initiative is also to fostering the conflicting parties on the peace table in Rome under the facilitation of Sant’Edigio community to take primary responsibility for making peace prevail in South Sudan,” he added.

He stated that peace campaign will be officially launched on 11th April, 2022 as the day of commemorating the third anniversary of the Pope Francis Kiss for Peace.

Earlier 2019, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the political leaders andthey are, President Salva Kiir, Vice President-designates who included Riek Machar, James Wani Igga, Taban Deng Gai and Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior -the latter, a widow of the South Sudanese leader, John Garang.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis knelt and kissed the feet of South Sudan’s rival leaders, in an unprecedented act of humbleness to encourage them to strengthen the African country’s faltering peace process.

At the close a two-day retreat in the Vatican for the African leaders, the pope asked South Sudan’s president and opposition leader to proceed with the peace agreement despite growing difficulties. Then he got down on his knees and kissed the leaders’ feet one by one.

The pope usually holds a ritual washing of the feet with prisoners on Holy Thursday, but has never performed such a show of deference to political leaders.