Wednesday, July 14th, 2021
A foot for thought

CEPO team visited Juba Monitor

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO} Edmond Yakani with other members from human rights defense yesterday visited Juba Monitor. The aim of visiting was to thank and appreciate the management and staff of Juba Monitor for hard work during the time of COVID-19 and tenth Anniversary of South Sudan Independence2021.

It was a good move in the media industry and encouragement to see how media house is operating. The visit was not only for Juba Monitor; according to Yakani they are also going to visit other media houses and would encourage them for the good work through hardship.

On the other hand, the team was welcomed by the management and entire staff of Juba Monitor.It was for the first timeCEPO made official visit as a team to appreciate and thanked Juba Monitor.In 2015, CEPO presented a ward to Juba Monitor as an institution, the late Alfred Taban and me (Anna Nimiriano} as recognition for hard work in media industry. It was a big event other organizations were likewise invited to witness the ceremony. CEPO is known through its hard work and support to media houses through the comments of Executive Director Mr. Yakani.

 I hope other institutions could do the same.  It has shown concern and responsibility in the side of civil society who cares for the conditions of media houses.

Juba Monitor has been working throughout, not missing one day without publications. Even during the time of COVID -19 and economic crisis in the country, the papers are available in the market. You wake up in the morning; will get a copy of Juba Monitor newspapers waiting for you. It is not easy to manage a media house during the conflict, economic crisis and COVID 19 Pandemic.However, it is not necessarily to pay visit when you want to donate some items to an institution, could be encouraging word to raise the moral of staff to work harder.

Media houses have a lot of challenges; its staffs need encouragement through words, donations and moral supports. CEPO and the team are doing well in media sectors. They are known for the support they are doing to journalists when they are arrested, intimidated, harassed and other bad forms conducted to them and media houses.

The team is also known for trainings they are conducting to journalists; among them, on safety of journalists and human rights defense knowledge. Their visit was part of Independence celebrations 2021in media houses. I hope it is not going to be the last visit, they will find another time to visit and encourage media houses in their respective offices.

May God bless us all.

