CEPO team pays courtesy call to Juba Monitor

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A team from Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO)led by Executive Director Edmond Yakani yesterday paid a courtesy call to Juba Monitor to share ideas and acquaint themselves with the way media played great role in the country’s development..

The five member team was welcomed and introduced by Juba Monitor Managing Editor OdongoOdoyo who ushered them to the Editor in-Chief Anna Nimiriano discussion.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, CEPO Executive Director Edmond Yakani appreciated the leadership of Juba Monitor for the great role the newspaper was playing in informing the country.

“As an organization, we feel to goto all media houses who are struggling like Juba Monitor to make sure that freedom of expression is shining and to make accurate information to shine,” Mr. Yakani said.

He added that with regard to the song he released earlier, “Iamthewritersand singer of this song. We are rolling out a second decade and put more effort for contracting national identity that all South Sudanese must become together and stand under the flag because that why I sing the song titled, “My blood is my Country.”

He added that nobody should play around with the flag because “our flag is the one that united us, our flag is our independence, our flag is our peace that is why I came up with idea to make sure musician are playing greater roles in the country,” Yakani added.

“Very soon there is other songs that is coming from one of my colleagues from Western Bahr El Ghazalwith the titled the nations we want, the nation of glories, the nation of peace.”

At the same time, Juba Monitor Editor in-Chief Anna Nimiriano appreciated the team for cooperating with Juba Monitor and media at large.

“Team work is very important to every institution,” she said.