CEPO promises to install FM Radio in Terekeka County

By Lodu William Odiya

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), a civil society group has said it will install an FM Radio station in Terekeka County of Central Equatoria State (CES) to help communitiesto access real-time information and reduce conflicts.

According to the executive director of CEPO, Edmund Yakani,the community radio station will offer a classic model of broadcasting as CEPO to contribute 5,000 USD.

The FM Radio station will serve the geographic communities of Terekeka County and other areas of Central Equatoria state, Yakani stated.

He was speaking at the end of Mundari community peace and reconciliation conference that was held at Nyakuron Cultural Center on Thursday, organized by Church peace leaders’ initiative, UNMISS, CEPO and WPDI.

He said that he will not just talk but he will start by demonstrating, asking the participants to join and contribute

“I will not just talk but I am here to demonstrate,” he said

The state government joined in and contributed 164,170 South Sudan Pounds at the end of the conference.

Meanwhile Bishop Paul Pitia Loggor, the chairperson of the church leaders who organized the peace and reconciliation conference, said the church would be happy if the radio station project was completed within one month.

“I would like the commissioner to work on the registration of license then we proceed with the rest”, Bishop Loggor said.