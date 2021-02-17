CEPO not responsibility to pay community Radios workers

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Community Empowerment Progress Organization (CEPO)said that it’s not their responsibility to pay journalists who are working for Community Radios in various states in the country.

All journalists working in various Radios Station in Western Equatoria reported that regardless of none payment and lack of fuel to run their generators in their stations they will continue to inform, educate and entertain the communities.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, CEPO Communication and Public Relation Officer Khamis Cosmas said thattheir role as CEPO is to train the staff as well asvolunteers for the radio.

“Yes, CEPO is responsibility toprovide radio to community to access information, CEPO is not paying anybody,”Khamis said.

However, UNESCO, Communication and Information National Specialist Doreen Loboka, said UNESCO commitment is to promote freedom of expression, access to information, safety of journalists and community media development in South Sudan at both policy and practice levels through its Multi Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of journalists.

“Our policy on community radio station is that we support communities to have access of information.As UNDESCO we don’t have such responsibility of paying staff.”

UNESCO is promoting radio listener clubs in South Sudan as a community-based communication platform, to provide women and youth in the rural areas with access to information, equal representation and participation in decision making. The youth and women radio listener clubs have provided a dialogue platform for addressing issues at the community level and in local languages, with a view to finding home grown solutions to the issues affecting the communities in South Sudan.

In October last year, the new community radio station, Amadi FM 93.8, has been set up in Mundri County of Western Equatoria State by Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) with support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).