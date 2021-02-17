jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 17th, 2021
HomeNewsCEPO not responsibility to pay community Radios workers
News

CEPO not responsibility to pay community Radios workers

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Community Empowerment Progress Organization (CEPO)said that it’s not their responsibility to pay journalists who are working for Community Radios in various states in the country.

All journalists working in various Radios Station in Western Equatoria reported that regardless of none payment and lack of fuel to run their generators in their stations they will continue to inform, educate and entertain the communities.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, CEPO Communication and Public Relation Officer Khamis Cosmas said thattheir role as CEPO is to train the staff as well asvolunteers for the radio.

“Yes, CEPO is responsibility toprovide radio to community to access information, CEPO is not paying anybody,”Khamis said.

However, UNESCO, Communication and Information National Specialist Doreen Loboka, said UNESCO commitment is to promote freedom of expression, access to information, safety of journalists and community media development in South Sudan at both policy and practice levels through its Multi Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of journalists.

“Our policy on community radio station is that we support communities to have access of information.As UNDESCO we don’t have such responsibility of paying staff.”

UNESCO is promoting radio listener clubs in South Sudan as a community-based communication platform, to provide women and youth in the rural areas with access to information, equal representation and participation in decision making. The youth and women radio listener clubs have provided a dialogue platform for addressing issues at the community level and in local languages, with a view to finding home grown solutions to the issues affecting the communities in South Sudan.

In October last year, the new community radio station, Amadi FM 93.8, has been set up in Mundri County of Western Equatoria State by Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) with support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Trinity Energy to empower citizens hit by economic crisis

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Trinity Energy Leads South Sudan’s Private Sector Companies in going beyond core business to enrich and empower South Sudanese It is one of the foremost private companies in the country to have a comprehensive community programmes strategy, also known as Corporate Social Investment (CSI) that focuses on various social investments to promote and empower those who had been economically affected.  Trinity Energy recently went into partnership worth SSP 20 million with a national Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), African Indigenous Women Empowerment (AIWE) to empower women in Leer region through entrepreneurship skills...
News

Ten killed, seven wounded in Lakes State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Ten people have been killed and seven others wounded in Rumbek North County Lakes state,among them health workers. The incident occurred on Monday according to area police. Speaking to Juba Monitor in Rumbek, area police SpokespersonCapt. Elijah MaborMakuacsaid the incident was caused by a group of armed youth raiders. He said the humanitarian vehicle fell into an ambush while traveling to Rumbek North County for polio vaccinations which resulted in to killing of the health worker. The medical Director in Rumbek state hospital Doctor Barnaba Bol...
error: Content is protected !!