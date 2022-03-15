CEPO lauds a strategic plan that holds officials accountable

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has lauded the parliament’s strategic plan for 2023 initiative which is meant to hold the executive officials accountable.

Last week, the speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba ascended the strategic plan to toughen the parliamentary role in holding the government executives answerable should they fall wrong.

Executive Director for CEPO, Edmund Yakani said the strategic plan that was signed by parliamentarians to hold the government officials answerable was a great step that required implantation immediately.

Mr. Yakani stated that parliament has a constitutional duty to hold any government officials responsible, adding that he was heartbroken when he saw some officials condescendingly looking down on members of parliament.

“This is a remarkable move by our parliament at this critical time for the transition of our society from violence to peace. Our parliament has the primary constitutional obligations for holding our executive officials accountable and committed for delivering the best interest of the citizens,” Yakani said.

“We are operating in the country where the executive officials of the government to see themselves as stronger than our parliamentarians,” he added.

The strategic plan 2021 – 2023 document defines the goals and objectives that guide the MPs and support staff in discharging their mandate and function as enshrined in the constitution 2011 as amended.

The document mandates the MPs to identify outstanding critical legislation stipulated in the peace agreement, pass it and promote good governance. It also strengthens administrative capacity, the oversight and accountability capacity of the assembly over the executives through the parliamentary committees.