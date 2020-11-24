CEPO, IOM launch peace promoting project

By Esther Aurelio

Community Empowerment for Progress organization (CEPO) in partnership with International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched a new project to design response to fight COVID-19 under theme: “Promoting Peace and Solidarity in the Face of Covid-19.”

This project was mainly targeting Juba, Bentiu and Wau.

Speaking during the event, representative of the Ministry of health, Central Equtoria State task force Dr. Yona Kenyi said that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone in the country in terms of socio-economic challenges, increase in domestic violence and other kinds of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state. He added that self-quarantine alone is not enough, which has been practiced by some individuals but he urged all the people in the country to follow COVID-19 preventive measures, which he described as the best way to fight COVID-19.

He also said that they are receiving complaints from citizens that their calls are not being answered by the COVID-19 task force.

“It is only the process of verification if the callers give accurately the symptoms, or if the caller is suspecting COVID-19 a new case, he added that some people are affected with Coronavirus without showing symptoms (asymptomatic). Such individuals are likely to transmit the disease.” He said.

“We don’t know when this pandemic is going to end,” he lamented.

“We appeal to the humanitarian organizations in the country to work together hand in hand with the Ministry of health for the benefit of all,” he concluded that the project was successfully launched on Monday.

Gaia Bavidino, IOM Program Coordinator said that the project is not targeting particular groups rather is inclusive of everyone including internally displaced persons and refugees because they are the most vulnerable people in the country.

Madam Amal Rajab from Juba City Council, said that the community in Lokiliri Payam lacked information on COVID-19, she urged the authorities to make awareness to the people of Lokiliri.

Venansio Jada, Juba City Council Chief Executive, said that they did not receive any awareness about COVID-19, nor support from any humanitarian organizations operating in the state.