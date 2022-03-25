CEPO donates 30 chairs to the Ministry of Peace building

By Fatuma Asha Ali

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has donated 30 chairs to the Ministry of peacebuilding as a move to support the dockets conference hall.

Speaking to the Juba monitor yesterday, the undersecretary at the ministry of Peace Building, PiaPhilipappreciated CEPO for the support rendered to his Ministry.

“We have some furniture but not enough to accommodate community who come to attend conflict dialogue,” Philip clarified.

“Conference chairs will help the ministry because we always call a big number of people to our conference hall to brainstorm on conflict-related issues for instance the conflict that had happened in Western Equatoria, so when we call partners to attend brainstorm chairs were not enough,” he added.

He also stressed that they normally used a conference hall to conduct monthly and weekly meetings to discuss conflict-related issues.

Meanwhile, Peace Building Officer for CEPO, Khamis Comas said they work hand in hand with the Ministry of Peace Building and for that reason, they donated chairs to them.

“They have a hall which is bigger and the chairs are not enough so we feel as a National NGO it is also our role to work together and support certain Ministries so that activities can take place in theses Ministries without any delays or interruptions that is why we decided to do that,” Comas noted.

He further said that CEPO will keep working together with the Ministry of Peace Building and to building forum that is happening in the Ministry of these Peace Building and the purpose of delivering the chairs is to make sure they do not luck anything in terms of chairs.