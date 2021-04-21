CEPO demands 35 percent women Affirmative action

By Emelda Siama John

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) is calling for 35% meaningful women Affirmative participation and representations in peace and security at states level.

In the document seen by Juba Monitor, the Executive Director of CEPO Edmund Yakani said that the states Minister of Peace Building Ministry and Chairperson of state conflict resolution and reconciliation commission should appoint women as Director Generals and Executive Directors in the institution as a strategy of bringing meaningful women participation and representation in the process of peace building and security stabilization.

According to CEPO, under its program of status of women initiative conducted desk review study on the representation of women leader in the agenda peace building, chairperson of conflict resolution and reconciliation commission and state governors’ advisors on peace and security, our desk review findings is that there are few female leaders appointed in the states.

“No female leader appointed as minister of peace building, no female leaders appointed as state governor’s advisor for peace and building only two female leaders have been appointed as chairperson of state conflict resolution and reconciliation commission, one female leader appointed as a deputy chairperson of state conflict resolution and reconciliation commission, four female leaders appointed as members of state resolution and reconciliation commission,” Mr. Yakani said.

He added thatWomen are critical actors in peace building and security agenda in South Sudan and in our respected communities, in the spirit of transitioning the country from the violence to peace through implementing the Revitalized agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan, it is essential to see women having effective representation and reconciliation commission at the state level.

CEPO is urging the appointed state ministers of peace building ministry and chairperson of conflic resolution and reconciliation commission to ensure that they enforce 35% for women during their Director Generals, Executive Director and other Director, this is essential for winning effective women participation and representation in the peace and security process at the state level, CEPO is currently engaged on establishing state women leader caucuses at state level, executive organs across the country.

“Finally, CEPO is urging women in the political parties to be pro-active in claiming effective women participation and representation in the political process of transitioning South Sudanfrom violence to peace,” he added.