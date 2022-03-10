CEPO demand transparency in investigating the arrest of eight Journalists

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization has called on the members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly who formed the committee to investigate the arrest of journalists, to investigate in a transparent manner.

On Tuesday, the Chairperson of the Information Committee in Transitional National Legislative Assembly John Agany said that the committee has been formed to investigate its members who recently called for a press conference that led to the detention of journalists at parliament premises.

Edmund Yakani believes that the investigation will be done in a transparent way because “our interest for investigation is that we want to know who those people who order journalists to be arrested are” because journalists cannot commit crimes, they were invited to attend press conferences. Being media to attend press conferences is not a crime by any law in South Sudan.

On 22 February last month, at least 8 journalists and an activist were briefly detained by the National Security Service while covering a press conference at Parliament. The reporters were from different media houses, but the security personnel who were inside the premises reportedly intruded and ordered the MPs to call off the presser. The reporters spent nearly four hours before they were later released after intervention by the President of the Union of Journalists in South Sudan.

Patrick Oyet said the security accused the journalists of entering the parliamentary building without taking permission to cover the press conference.

They also claim that the presser was illegal and not approved by the higher authority of the August House.

“For us as journalists whenever we are called for any press conference or event we go because our work is basically to cover the news. I started pleading that one of the ladies is supposed to travel outside the country and she is going to miss her flight, and after few minutes indeed the journalists were released. The journalists did not make mistakes.”