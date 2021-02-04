CEPO decries violation of 35% women representation

By Okan Thomas Onyango

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) decries the violation of the 35% for women representation by the SPLM leaders.

This was during the one year of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) performance from February 2020 to February 2021.

The Desk Review Phrase result which is intended to raise some attention on the performance of R-TGoNU in its one year of existence and further offered an overview on the status of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) implementation.

According to the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) Edmund Yakani said the male counterparts of the female members of the political parties’ partners in the implementation of the peace agreement are more power hungry than their female counterparts within the SPLM in relation to all its recent political appointments at national and state levels.

“Evidences are coming out for serious violations of 35% for women in the full-flagged formation of the state and local government. Evidently, the ongoing consultations on the formation of the state and local government is male driven with focus on community representation. The phrase of community representation normally favors males more than females in forming government structures … SPLM in the public eye. During the appointment of Cabinet on 12 March, 2020 SPLM failed to appoint the women, also rolling out of Governor of Central Equatoria State in appointing 17 State ministries Director Generals with only one female director general from the expected 5 of 6 state ministries female Director General women,” said Yakani.

“Besides, the male’s controls of political appointments, the few females who are assumed to be influenced are much fearful to push their male counterparts in the parties during the political appointments. Females of each political party were urged to stand up firm without fear or favor for claiming genuine implementation of the 35% for women,” Yakani expressed.

He added that through the desk review findings, the R-TGoNU wasted too much time in negotiating responsibility sharing at state and local government levels and that any attempt to focus on conducting of elections without realized genuine implementation of the R-ARCSS chapters will turn on the road to violence rather than peace.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has serious implication on the parties for driving the implementation of the peace agreement, still the parties pledge for implementing the peace agreement was not honored effectively by the parties. The parties’ sense of having primary responsibility for implementing the peace agreement is bouncing. They should renew their pledge to implement the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan timely and genuinely. This finding of desk review will be used for framing the public perception survey,” Yakani said.

He also stressed that women in the political parties are not doing much to claim for genuine implementation of the 35% for women.

Last month, President Kiir appointed Ayen Mayor Makuei, Tong Lual Ayak, and Sarah Nene Redento, Deputy Governors for Warrap, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Central Equatoria states respectively. He also appointed Abudhok Anyang Kur as governor for Upper Nile State and James Tor Monybuny as the deputy ending a long deadlock between his party and Dr. Riek Machar’s opposition group over the nominee for the gubernatorial post.

The Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) was established on the 21st February 2020 for a direct mandate of implementing the agreement. The peace agreement per articles 1.1; 1.3; 1.5; and article 1.6.2.11 required the parties to form RTGoNU within the timeline of D-Day plus eight months that means from 12th September, 2018 till 12th May, 2019. But RTGoNU was formed on 21st February 2020 delayed by seven months. The Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity cabinet was established on the 12th March, 2020.