CEPO Congratulates SPLM for women representation in TNLA

By Mamer Abraham

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, CEPO, Edmund Yakani has congratulated the SPLM for appointing females in the Transitional National Council.

This came after Jemma Nunu Kumba was appointed as the National Speaker of the Transitional National Council and Mary Ayen Majok as the Deputy Speaker of the Transitional Council of States.

In a circulated press release, Mr. Yakani referred to the appointment as a landmark of entrusting women political elites to the leadership of law making.

He appreciated this as a good response by H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit to compensate SPLM women over the violation of 35% women representation in the party during previous appointments of National Cabinet, State Governors and State Cabinet as well as County Commissioners.

“The Appointment of females as the Right Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and Deputy Speaker of the Council of States is clear confirmation that women are capable of leading the National growth and development process,” read the statement.

He described women participation as a means of erasing cultural imbalance citing 50%-50% representation incumbent in the TNLA and 85% through the appointment of Hon. Mary Ayen Majok. This was cited as a development and response to CEPO’s call for women participation in public life.

“CEPO is urging the appointed women leaders to the Transitional National Legislature to take this opportunity and proof to the society that women are capable leaders in driving the society growth and development in democratic manner. CEPO is ready to engage and partner on this process,” he said.

CEPO called upon all the signatories to the R-ARCSS to embrace this act in future appointments of the Transitional State Legislative Assemblies and the Local Legislative Councils.