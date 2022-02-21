CEPO Concerned over suicide death rise in Lakes

By John Agok

The Community Empowerment on Progress Organization (CEPO) over the weekend called for intervention as the number of suicide attempts and death rise sharply in Lakes State.

According to the press release seen by Juba Monitor read as follows“Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) is worried about the alarming situation of suicide attempts and death cases as figures of the reported suicide death cases spark concerns from community members and state government.

Lake’s state has registered more suicides cases in 2021-2022 compared to other years of conflict. Almost one in eight of all recorded suicide attempts and deaths in Lakes are children and elderly people, with a total of over 45 suicide cases and 28 attempts recorded in just less than fourteen months, from January 2021 -to February 2022

The number of suicides in the State has been rising sharply over the past year, the first two months of 2022 have been seen numbers jumping up eight due to harsh living conditions and GBV cases. Out of those who attempted suicide, most of them are at least between 45 years old and above or younger, while 12 are under-age adolescent girls between the ages of 8, 12 and 20 years respectively.

These figures emerge among constantly deteriorating harsh living conditions for people in Lakes State that has been in conflict, some of the causes include Poverty, economic hardship, illiteracy and unemployment, domestic violence, child marriage, broken relationship and bullying.

CEPO has registered two cases of under age girls that took their lives in concern about cultural practices on 15th February of 2022 . a 26th year old man also took his own life in the forest in the same night as the result of traumatic event he had gone through during inter-communal violence over the last 20 years.

Good number of adult youth and Women that have experience traumatic events always have suicidal thoughts in their mind. Some people in the community see death as the only solutions to their problems.

We therefore, urges the government to improve the worsening economic situation in South Sudan by providing basics needs including food and meditation.

CEPO appealed to the all-International Organizations and UN agencies to intervene by supporting activities of awareness creation and Community sensitization, establish and support counselling centers that will work in trauma healing process”, press release read.