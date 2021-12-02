CEPO calls for peaceful coexistence among the communities

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) called communities in Western Bahr el Ghazal for peaceful co-existence among communities in the State.

The call came during the two- day workshop which was attended by 55 participants.

The two-day event organized by Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) with support from DT Global CEPO indicated that the dialogue was underway in Wau County of Western Bahr el Ghazal State with calls for peaceful co-existence among communities.

Stephen Robo Musa, CEPO’s Regional Coordinator said that community members have to be vigilant of their people’s welfare.

“The aim of the project is to support communities and local authorities to map out key challenges internally affecting social cohesion in local communities,” he said.

Ukech Utuol Ukech, who represented the State Ministry for Peace Building, said attaining peace remained the collective responsibility of all community members.

“When there is peace at the grass root level, that becomes a sure step of prosperity and lasting cohesiveness among the people,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Wau town, Paulino Shaid lauded CEPO for striving towards transforming communities from the culture of violence to peace.

He stressed the importance of peaceful co-existence among citizens in the state.

Factors hindering peaceful co-existence among the various communities of Wau County were some of the key issues discussed during the dialogue organized under the theme, “Enhancing social cohesion through community dialogue”.

Chiefs, women representatives, youth and local leaders attended the dialogue.

Intra-communal conflict is rife in many parts of the young nation, especially in the cattle-keeping communities, with cattle raids often leading to violent conflicts. Inter-communal violence is rampant in most parts of South Sudan due to the lack of an efficient justice system in the young nation.