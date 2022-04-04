Centre for excellence and information technology begins classes

By Bida Elly David

The administration for the Centre of excellence information technology (CEIT) under Cadd Centre and Stafford international University over the weekend said that computer classes for the academic year 2022-2023 have started.

The Centre for excellence information technology came to rise some months ago through a partnership between Starford International University and CADD Centre Company from India through a memorandum of understanding.

Speaking during the students’ mentorship sessions, DiumCyerCyer, the Chairperson for the Board of Directors and the founder of Starford International University said that the Centre for excellence and information was established with the aim of embarking students practical knowledge on the use of computers in a broad capacity.

He said that the introduction of the Centre would help business students to be equipped with practical knowledge in regard to the use of business and accounting soft wares which would help them in data entry for balancing business and accounting transactions.

In continuation, Dium underscored that the Centre was equipped by well experienced international lecturers who have got high competency towards embarking knowledge to the Students with the affirmative outcomes.

Furthermore, Dium added that through the Centre for excellence and information equipped with competent lecturers, South Sudan would be a Country that would develop skilful human resources who were capable to transform the country into a better place.

He urged the students to avoid politics and concentrate much on building their computer knowledge for the sake of being job creators but not job seekers.

‘’My advice to you is that avoid politics and concentrate much on building their computer knowledge for the sake of being job creators but not job seekers. Politics will completely not help since it involves too much talking having no end. I need you to be good future leaders, businessmen and women. Through the courses that Centre of excellence information technology offers, your chances of getting employed for organisations, companies and government sectors would be high’’ He said

In his part, Dr. Max well, a professor for research methodology at the centre said that for students to be professional, the outcome that would determine the success of their credentials was the thesis or the research.

He said that it was through computer knowledge that students would be able to enable students to do their research without difficulties and complications.

He added that research involved several quantitative analyses that could only occur if one has computer knowledge for data analysis as well as representation for the results gathered from the findings.

‘’For students to be professional, the outcome that would determine the success of their credentials is the thesis or the research. It is through computer knowledge that all of you would be able to do your research without difficulties and complications’’ Maxwell said

Maxwell urged students to take a research Methodological course a key unit that would determine the state of one's status of graduation after completing the program.