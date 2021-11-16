Central Equatoria State vows to crackdown landgrabbers

By Yiep Joseph

Central Equatoria State government has vowed to crackdown all the criminals involved in various aspects of land grabbing in the state.

This development came in during a weekly security committee meeting held at the state headquarters in Juba yesterday.

Central Equatoria state Weekly security meeting was where all the state security agencies join together to discuss security related issues of the state and develop the possible solutions necessary to curve insecurity.

While addressing the media, Charles Joseph Wani, the acting spokesperson of the committee who was also the commissioner of Juba County confirmed the state commitment to crackdown all the criminals who were involved in illegal allotment and demarcation of plots in Juba.

“On the land grabbing issue trending around the state, the committee has noted with great concerns and directed the security agencies concerned to strengthened up their vigilance and surveillance on the matter and apprehend those dealing in the illegal allotment and demarcation of plots in Juba and across the state with immediate effect,” Wani said.

He mentioned that, Central Equatoria state would not tolerate cases related to illegal land allotment and other crimes that threatened the security of the state.

Wani encouraged the mayor and his team to continue with the move of opening roads network within the Juba City in order to decongest traffic related issues encountering the city dwellers.

The committee also urged the public to cooperate with the mayor of Juba City Council in his move of creating open road in the city to ensure easy passage and upgrade the city to reach the level of other cities in the world.

In March, over 45 people were arrested in Central Equatoria State because of issues connected to illegal land allotment and demarcation. Also, in June, police arrested 50 people for illegal land allotment in Juba.

On 11th August this year, president Salva Kiir issued an order forming a committee to address issues of rampant informal settlements and land grabbing in the city.

The 12-member committee is co-chaired by Michael Chianjiek, the national Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban development and Emmanuel Adil the governor of Central Equatoria State.