Central Equatoria scraps Accounting, Commerce from secondary sch. Syllabus

By Bida Elly David

Principles of Accounting and Commerce will not be taught in secondary schools in Central Equatoria State, the state education official said.

Wani Ladu the Director General of Central Equatoria State Ministry of Education said the two business subjects have been removed from the syllabus to avoid what he called as specialization contradictions.

The education superintendent said the move was in line with the newcurriculum developed by the national ministry of education and instructions which has dropped the two subjects

“According to the new curricular circular we received from the national ministry of education, we were told to introduce the newly based curriculum with the subjects meant to be taught. According to the implementation, lower primary and lower Secondary classes have started using the new syllabus then primary and Secondary school candidate classes will start using the new syllabus in the new academic year,’’ he said

MrLadu reiterated that the changes will not have negative impacts on the whole syllabus or system of education.

The national ministry of education and instructions developed the first ever national curriculum in 2015and started the implementation of the new curriculum in 2018.

According to the ministry, the curriculum included content that is up-to-date, relevant, balanced, gives due emphasis to all subject areas, and is consistent with international norms and expectations.

It covers early childhood development, primary (8 years) and secondary (4 years) schooling, as well as alternative education.

Apart from scrapping some subjects, the new comprehensive curriculum also introduced new subjects including Citizenship among others.

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction under former Minister Deng Deng Hoc said it would print 20 million textbooks are based on the new curriculum.

“Tomorrow is a significant day for the education sector of this country as it will adopt and launch South Sudan’s first national textbooks, covering all grades of school education” Mr Hoc said in 2018.

In March last year, the ministry printed 1.12 million textbooks to be distributed to 3792 primary and schools across the country.