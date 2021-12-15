Central Equatoria Basketball tournament 2021-2022 Kicks off today

By Lodu William Odiya

Central Equatoria state Basketball tournament would kick off today in Juba, officials announced yesterday.

The regular seasonal competition was launched under the theme “Together Build a sustainable, resilient and an inclusive Basketball Game free of Hate beyond COVID-19 at Juba Basketball Stadium yesterday.

While addressing the media, the Central Equatoria Basketball Association’s Dr. Khalid Marol said that the Association has registered twelve teams that would be participating in the league.

“These twelve teams are to be injected within the association,and these teams are going to have twelve matches, basically we are going to have one hundred and thirty two games (132).

He appreciated the South Sudan Basketball Federation under the leadership of its president Luol Deng for providing his association with all the necessary supports.